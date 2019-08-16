Rain sticks around through the weekend

A stalled front lingers across the area into the weekend, increasing our chances for rain. As we head into the afternoon expect to see more widespread showers with strong to severe storms. There will be more numerous storms along the coast since there is much activity over the Atlantic ocean. The heat and humidity will stick around as the storm chances remain elevated. Even though we will see mostly cloudy skies, the heat remains. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 in some places. As we head throughout the day, he best chances for showers and storms will be along the coast. By the weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up slightly. Through Saturday, rainfall totals 1-2 inches.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 85-87 beaches, 88-90 inland.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers. Lows 72-75 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, highs 88-92 inland, 86-88 beaches.