Periods of rain tonight will continue tomorrow, with the heaviest rain in the morning. The storm system bringing the rain will move away late tomorrow. The rain will taper off in the afternoon, and there will be some clearing late in the day. Drier and much cooler weather will move in behind this system tomorrow night, and will continue through the rest of the week. We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the 60s. Night time low temperatures will fall into the 40s. This will be the coolest weather we have seen so far this season. We will warm back into the 70s over the weekend with moisture returning and a chance for rain by Sunday.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers, clearing late. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.