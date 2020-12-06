Rain moves in to finish the weekend

We’re starting off our Sunday with a few scattered clouds and plenty of sunshine.

Last night we saw lows drop down into the 30s and 40s leading to a noticeably cooler start to your day.

This afternoon will continue to be cooler with clouds increasing late in the day.

Another storm system will bring rain late tonight into Monday.

Colder weather will return Monday night and continue into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Sunshine for the second half of next week will warm us up with temperatures back above normal by Friday.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, cloudy and rainy. Lows in the mid 40s.

