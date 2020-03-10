SC severe weather safety week: State wide tornado drill set for Wednesday March 11th

The National Weather Service will initiate a yearly statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 11, at approximately 9 a.m. using EAS and NOAA weather radios.

The National Weather Service will be activating using the TOR code. For radio stations, your EAS unit will activate and a message will be heard from the National Weather Service explaining that this is a test.

This event is a test to determine the readiness of EAS equipment and emergency radio receivers located in broadcast facilities, schools, hospitals and other public buildings.

All EAS receivers and weather radios that are set to receive tornado codes should receive the drill message at approximately 9 a.m. on March 11.

This annual drill is a way for the public to learn simple precautions that could save lives.

Pick a place where family members could gather if a tornado is headed your way. It could be your basement or, if there is no basement, a center hallway, bathroom, or closet on the lowest floor. Keep this place uncluttered.

If you are in a high-rise building, you may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor. Pick a place in a hallway in the center of the building.

Assemble a Disaster Supplies Kit containing:



First aid kit and essential medications.

Canned food and can opener.

At least three gallons of water per person.

Protective clothing, bedding, or sleeping bags.

Battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries.

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members.





