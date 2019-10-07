Scat’d Showers to Start the Week

High pressure has moved off shore and the onshore flow will continue to push the showers inland. Expect mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will still warm into the low 80s.

A cold front will move east across the area early Tuesday, seasonably cool and dry weather will follow for much of this week. There will be a slow warming trend towards the end of the week into the weekend before another front moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Today, Mostly cloudy w/scat’d showers, Highs: 80-83

Tonight, mostly cloudy w/spotty showers. Lows: 66-68 Inland, 70 beaches

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs 77-78.