Scattered Saturday storms

The warming trend will continue into the weekend, so will the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

High pressure is slow to move in, and until it does, we will have scattered late-day thunderstorms today through Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s today. High pressure will move in Sunday into Tuesday with sunshine and even warmer weather. Many places away from the coast will see temperatures in the 90s.

Rain chances will be lower Sunday through Tuesday. The next system will move in by mid week with a better chance for thunderstorms, but it will stay warm.

Today: Sun and clouds with scattered t-showers. Highs 84-88 inland, 82-84 beaches.