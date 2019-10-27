Scattered Showers Continue as a Cold Front Moves In

A slow moving storm system will move through the Carolinas today as temperatures continue to warm up. It will be warm and humid today with high temperatures in the 80s thanks to a warm front that moves through overnight. The cold front will move into the area this afternoon, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. I’t won’t be a wash out, but you’ll have to dodge some showers and storms through the day.

The cold front will move off shore tonight and the shower chances will push south. We should briefly dry out on Monday before the front pushes back to the north as a warm front late on Tuesday. The rain chances continue through mid week as temps remain above average. Another warm front will move through early on Thursday and push some spots back into the 80s while keeping the rain chances around. Another cold front will move through on Friday, pushing the showers off shore late in the day and cooling us down for the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid w/scat’d showers/storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Monday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80