Scattered showers pop up to start the week

The sunny, warm weather will continue to finish the weekend.

We’re seeing a chilly start to your Sunday with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s as well as a few foggy spots. A few clouds that rolled in overnight last night will hang around this afternoon, but temperatures will still end up in the 70s, above normal for this time of year. A weak cold front will move through early tomorrow morning with a slight chance for a shower late tonight and into the morning. After the front pushes further off to the east we’ll see a small cooldown for Tuesday. A stronger cold front will bring another chance for rain Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but it will not cool much for the end of next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm, a chance for scattered showers this evening. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, increasing clouds and mild. Lows 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Monday, early morning showers, gradually clearing throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.