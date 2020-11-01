Scattered showers to end the weekend

Cooler weather has arrived, and will continue through the weekend.

We’re seeing a cool start to the day with ows in the 50s. A cold front will move through later this afternoon but ahead of that front it will be a little warmer with highs in the 70s and a few showers. Much cooler weather will return Monday after the cold front moves further to the east and more cold air drops down over the region. High temperatures Monday will only be in the 50s, then temperatures will fall into the 30s away from the coast Monday night. Some spots could see the first frost of the season early Tuesday morning. It will be sunny for most of next week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid-week. Rain chances may return by the end of the week.

Today, partly sunny and mild with a chance for a shower. Highs 70-75.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 50s.