Scattered showers to finish the weekend

The warm weather will continue through the end of the weekend. Overnight tonight we’ll see some more scattered clouds roll in overhead helping to keep us slightly warmer Sunday morning. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will be close to 70 which is well above average for this time of year. A weak cold front will approach and stall out over the region tomorrow, bringing a small chance for scattered showers. A stronger storm system will move through on Monday with rain and cooler weather. Another storm system will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday with more rain. It will stay cool next week with high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday through Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 56 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs near 70.