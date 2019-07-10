Scattered Storms Continue Today







Warm, humid weather will continue with scattered thunderstorms developing each afternoon this week. A weak cold front has stalled just offshore, and will stay put through today. This will keep plenty of clouds around and the higher chance for thunderstorms. This front will dissipate as it pushes to the north as a warm front on Thursday, but will leave behind a warm, humid air-mass that will be ripe for thunderstorm development for the rest of the week. We will start to slowly heat back up for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Another weak front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday and stall. It will dissipate Sunday morning may bring some drier air for Sunday and Monday as we continue to heat up.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.





