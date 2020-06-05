Scattered storms for the weekend

Warm, humid weather will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower around. Temperatures will be back into the 80s and low 90s again tomorrow. With high humidity, we will see scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. This chance for thunderstorms will continue Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday a cold front will move into the area. This front will slowly push south of us on Monday, allowing drier air to move into the Carolinas. The humidity and chance for thunderstorms will return by mid week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.