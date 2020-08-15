Scattered storms for your Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak front will remain stalled across the area through today. This will help provide a focus for another round of thunderstorms. These storms will be slow-movers, so places that see a thunderstorm have the potential for heavy rain. The weak front will push offshore Sunday, and rain chances will be a little lower. Slightly drier air will move in behind this front for Monday, and most places will stay dry. Another system will move in for the middle of next week with higher rain chances returning. Temperatures through the weekend and into next week will remain near normal in the 80s to near 90.

Today, partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.