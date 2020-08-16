Scattered storms later today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will finish off this weekend.

A weak front will push offshore later today, and rain chances will be a little lower, but areas east of I95 could still see some scattered evening storms this evening. Slightly drier air will move in behind this front for the start of this week, and most places will stay dry. Another system will move in for the middle of next week with higher rain chances returning. Temperatures throughout the today and into next week will remain near normal in the 80s to near 90.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs, 88 inland, and 86 beaches

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows, 72 inland, and 74 beaches

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, spotty showers. Highs, 90 inland, and 86 beaches