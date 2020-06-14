Scattered storms to end the weekend

Moisture will return today, bringing back scattered showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front stays parked offshore. Storms will begin to move onshore during the late morning and afternoon, throughout the evening more storms will push further west and into the Pee Dee. Another front will move towards the area Monday, bringing more widespread rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. This higher rain chance will continue Tuesday. Wednesday showers will become more scattered. High pressure will try to build in by the end of the week with drier weather.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.