Scattered storms to end the weekend

High pressure offshore will strengthen over this weekend, bringing more sunshine, less rain, and warmer afternoons.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds that will continue to linger into the afternoon. During the late afternoon and into the evening we’ll start to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up over the region.

High temperatures will be back to normal with many places away from the coast in the mid to upper 80s and mid-80s at the beaches. This warmer, drier weather will continue into this week. Rain chances may increase by the middle of the week.

Tonight, lingering showers, warm and muggy. Lows 74 at the beaches, 72 inland.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.