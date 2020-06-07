Scattered storms to end the weekend

We’re seeing lots of sunshine to start off the day in parts of the area as well as some more cloudy conditions. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see more clouds start to pop up followed by some showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and into the evening. Overall we’re expecting another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast and into the 90s throughout the Pee Dee.

Late tonight into early Monday morning a cold font will start to push south across our region. Early Monday that front will stall out over the area leading to some more scattered storms for the start of the week. By mid-week we’ll start to see some much more settled weather set up over the region with some slightly cooler and less humid conditions. By the end of the week and next weekend heat, humidity and storms will return to the region.