Scattered thunderstorms continue this week

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue this week. A cold front in the Carolinas tonight will stall across the area for the next few days. This will bring a scattered thunderstorms, but will not cool us down or dry things out. Scattered thunderstorms will continue tonight as the front pushed through the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be back into the 80s and 90s. Even after this front dissipates Wednesday or Thursday, the chance for thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week.
Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.
Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.