Scattered thunderstorms expected Friday

Hot, humid weather will continue tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas late tomorrow and Saturday, keeping the chance for storms going into the weekend. Drier weather will move in Sunday and Monday with the heat and humidity continuing. Temperatures will be close to normal through the middle of next week with typical hit or miss thunderstorms.
Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.
Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.