Scattered thunderstorms for the Fourth

Hot, humid weather will continue for the 4th of July, and it will bring scattered late day thunderstorms. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s to near 80. The heat and humidity will continue tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. The chance for thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, and into next week. These storms will help take the edge off the heat, and high temperatures will be in the low 90s inland, and in the 80s along the coast Friday, continuing through the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

