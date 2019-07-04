Scattered thunderstorms through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered thunderstorms will continue each afternoon through the weekend. The Bermuda High will stay anchored offshore, and will control our weather into next week. This will keep it warm and humid with a good chance for thunderstorms each day. With the extra clouds and rain, starting tomorrow it will not be as hot as it has been so far this week. High temperatures will be near normal in the 80s and low 90s. A weak cold front could approach the Carolinas early next week, but it does not appear that will will cool us down or dry us out.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker13 Team

StormTracker13 Team

Frank Johnson

Frank Johnson

facebook logo twitter logo
James Hopkins

James Hopkins

facebook logo twitter logo
Ben Gelber

Jonathan Weant

facebook logo twitter logo

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: