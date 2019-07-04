Scattered thunderstorms through the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms will continue each afternoon through the weekend. The Bermuda High will stay anchored offshore, and will control our weather into next week. This will keep it warm and humid with a good chance for thunderstorms each day. With the extra clouds and rain, starting tomorrow it will not be as hot as it has been so far this week. High temperatures will be near normal in the 80s and low 90s. A weak cold front could approach the Carolinas early next week, but it does not appear that will will cool us down or dry us out.
Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.
Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.