Season’s 1st tropical storm forms in Eastern Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP/WBTW) – The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season has formed off the coast of Mexico. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it poses no threat to land.
Alvin was located about 450 miles (725 kilometers) southwest off Manzanillo, Mexico, on Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).
It was moving to the west at 14 mph (22 kph).
Forecasters say it’s expected to keep moving roughly westward and should begin to weaken on Friday.
In the Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet and is expected to stay quiet through the next five days. An area of thunderstorms in the western Gulf of Mexico will not develop, and thunderstorms in the western Caribbean off of Panama are not expected to develop either. A few tropical waves are moving across the Atlantic, but they are surrounded by dry, dusty air from the Sahara Desert, and this will prohibit any development.