Severe weather expected this afternoon and evening

Today is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to the risk for severe thunderstorms. A line of strong and severe storms will move out by 8am. We’ll see the clouds breaking and sunshine returning. This will help to heat temperatures into the low 90s today. By this afternoon/evening anothe storm system will be approaching from the northwest. Storms will develop in the afternoon, and quickly move offshore by early evening. Just like Thursday evening, these storms will pose a risk for damaging straight line winds. These storms will be most likely between 4pm and 6pm in the Pee Dee, and 6pm to 8pm along the Grand Strand. It will be hot and humid Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s. There will be scattered storms Sunday as well, but the storms will not be as strong. The hot, humid weather will continue next week with scattered storms each day, with the highest chance for storms over the second half of the week.

Today: partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered strong thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 92 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s beaches, mid to upper 80s inland.