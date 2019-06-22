Severe Weather Expected this Evening

This afternoon/evening another storm system will be approaching from the northwest. Just like Thursday evening, these storms will pose a risk for damaging straight-line winds. These storms will be most likely between 6 pm and 9 pm in the Pee Dee, and 7 pm to 9 pm along the Grand Strand. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s. There will be scattered storms on Sunday as well, but the storms will not be as strong. The hot, humid weather will continue into the beginning of next week. Expect scattered storms each day, with the highest chance for storms over the second half of the week. Even though storm chances return, it will remain hot and humid.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and some severe thunderstorms with a low around upper 60s inland, low 70s beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s beaches, mid to upper 80s inland.