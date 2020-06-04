Showers and storms to finish the week

Moisture from the south will begin to fuel scattered showers and storms through Sunday. Today, we’ll have a few more clouds and while we should remain dry a stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out. A piece of energy from the south with head north Friday. This will give a better chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 inland and the mid-80s at the coast. With better cloud cover and rain chances Friday and Saturday, temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 80s. By Sunday a cold front will cross the area late. This will lower chances for showers and storms and cool us down a tad to start next week. That front moves back north as a warm front Wednesday bringing more chances for scattered showers and storms.
Today: Partly sunny and warm. Highs 87-90 inland, 84-86 beaches.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray storm. Lows 70-73.
Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 84-88.