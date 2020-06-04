Showers and storms to finish the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Cristobal officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, and it’s now moving slowly over the Bay of Campeche. The tropical storm is a little stronger as it inches toward the coast of Mexico.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The center of the storm is located about 50 miles northwest of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico. Cristobal is moving to the south at just 1 mph.