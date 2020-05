A cold front will move through tonight, bringing in drier weather starting Sunday. It will still be warm Sunday, but no rain is expected, and the humidity will lower. Monday daytime highs will continue to drop just slightly but we’ll still see lots of sunshine and be comfortable with low humidity. It will warm up throughout the week and the humidity will return by mid-week. A cold front Friday will bring our next chance for rain.

Sunday, partly sunny and drying out. Highs in the low to mid 80s.