Showers move in this evening

Mild weather will continue today, then cooler weather returns for the weekend.

Temperatures today will warm to near 60, especially along the coast. Clouds will increase with scattered showers this afternoon. A cold front will move through late in the day, with cooler, drier air pushing in for the weekend.

It will be partly sunny, windy and cooler Saturday with highs in the low 50s. It will stay cool on Sunday with more sunshine and temperatures staying in the 50s.

We should slowly warm up next week with most areas warming into the 60s for the second half of next week. The next best chance for rain could move in on Friday.

Today, partly sunny and mild with showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight, showers ending, clearing and cold. Lows 32-36 inland, 40 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.