Showers move in to finish the weekend

After a sunny start to the weekend moisture will be returning Sunday. Overnight tonight more clouds will start to push up from the south. Those clouds will stick around to Sunday morning along with a chance for showers, especially along the coast. The clouds and moisture will cause the temperatures to drop a little more, dropping to near 70° for Sunday afternoon.

The moisture will push offshore early Monday, bringing back sunshine for next week. It will be warmer next week with high temperatures closer to 80.

Tonight, increasing clouds and cool. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: partly cloudy inland, mostly cloudy coast with a few showers. Highs near 70