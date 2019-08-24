Soggy weekend ahead with slightly cooler temperatures

A cold front will move into the Carolinas late this evening, bringing a better chance for storms this weekend.

This evening, expect scattered showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side with wind gust, 40-60mph. Temperatures will remain very warm and muggy.

This front will slowly move through the area over the weekend, bringing a rain and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will cool a bit, with highs in the low 80s over the weekend. The humidity will be high Saturday, but will drop on Sunday. The front will move to our south Sunday evening into Monday morning, lowering the storm chances as we start next week. Area wide expect 1-2 inches of rain with pockets of higher amounts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely. Highs near 80-84