Some more rain on the way Tuesday

The combination of high pressure offshore along with the counter-clockwise flow from tropical storm Marco in the Gulf will bring showers and storms across our area the rest today and into Tuesday.

The best rain chances will be east of I-95 and along the coast for Tuesday. By Wednesday high pressure will continue to strengthen and Marco will be moving further off to the west. This will help to lower rain chances and increase temperatures and sunshine for the second half of the week.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, few showers. Lows 74-76

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, sct t-showers. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.