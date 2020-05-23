Some sun for your Saturday afternoon

This weekend will be warm, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. Today will be dry with a chance for a thunderstorm later tonight. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90. There will be a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday with a cold front that will push through. It will still be warm Sunday, then high temperatures will drop into the low 80s for Memorial Day. There could be a few lingering showers Monday before it dries completely for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm late. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.
Sunday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.