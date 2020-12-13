Some sun to finish the weekend

We’re starting off our Sunday with a few scattered showers out there but the rest of our day will be drier. Throughout the afternoon we’ll gradually see more sunshine break through the solid cloud coverage that rolled in last night. Highs will be topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s leading to another mild afternoon.

Looking forward to the start of the work week we’re expecting a big change in the overall weather pattern. Early Monday an area of low pressure will pass to our north helping to push a cold front east across out region. This will lead to wide spread rain throughout Monday. This will also spark the beginning of a cooling trend for the week ahead. Highs on Monday will be up into the low to mid 60s and by Tuesday highs will be topping out in the low to mid 50s, much more seasonable for this time of year.

Today, morning showers partly cloudy afternoon. Highs upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday, heavy rain and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.