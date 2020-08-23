Some sunshine and scattered storms to start the week

Overnight tonight we’ll see cloudy conditions and lingering showers. Monday morning some of those clouds will still be hanging out overhead but we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the afternoon. During the late afternoon and into the evening we’ll start to see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up over the region.

High temperatures will be back to normal with many places away from the coast in the mid to upper 80s and mid-80s at the beaches. This warmer, drier weather will continue for this week. Rain chances may increase by the middle of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.