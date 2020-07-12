Spotty showers and more heat to finish the weekend

Hot, humid weather to finish the weekend.

High pressure will control our weather through the end of the weekend, bringing sunshine, afternoon temperatures in the 90s, and a chance for a late day spotty showers. A stray shower is possible this afternoon along the coast, but most places will stay dry. The heat and humidity will continue through the start of the week.

We will see a better chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, then rain chances will lower through midweek as high pressure gets stronger. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s next week with heat index values topping out near 100. Rain chances may increase by the end of next week.

Sunday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a spotty showers. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.