Staying hot and humid with little rain chances this week

Temperatures will remain at, or slightly above normal this week with just a small chance for a thunderstorm. A weak front will remain stalled in the area through tomorrow, bringing a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High pressure will control our weather through mid week with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Another weak cold front could approach the Carolinas by the end of the week into the weekend, bringing a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.

