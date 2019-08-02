Storm Chances continue for the weekend

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front pushing into the Carolinas will stall, and linger in the area through the weekend. This will bring scattered thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week. There will be more clouds around through Saturday, and this will keep high temperatures in the 80s, but it will stay humid. Potentially dry to start Sunday with a little more sunshine will start the warming trend. The front will dissipate early next week, allowing temperatures to warm back into the 90s by mid week. Storm chances low by mid week but will remain scattered in the second half of the week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 87-88 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.