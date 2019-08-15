Storm chances increasing throughout afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - This week, at 8 p.m., meteorologists from News13's sister stations will look back at Hurricane Camille and its devastation 50 years later.

It was the second most intense hurricane to strike the continental US. Now -- 50 years later – we take a closer look at the destruction of Hurricane Camille and the impact it had on the mid Atlantic – and how the area recovered.