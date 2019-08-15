Storm chances increasing throughout afternoon

As we head into the afternoon storm chances will continue to increase. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at the beaches and near 90 inland. Just like yesterday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with storm chances coming in the afternoon to evening hours. Even though we will have plenty of cloud cover, the heat index will still climb near 100-104. A cold front will stall across the area this afternoon, increasing our rain chances. A few storms could be strong Thursday afternoon with the main threat being an isolated damaging wind gust, lots of lightning and small hail. The front will stick around keeping the storm chances higher through Friday. By the Weekend, weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up slightly.
Today: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid w/scat’d storms. Highs 89-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few lingering storms. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-78 beaches.
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs 88-90