Storms and humidity return today

Scattered thunderstorms will return today as humidity increases.

A warm front will move through the Carolinas today, bringing scattered thunderstorms, and increasing the humidity.

High pressure will build in for the middle of the week, increasing temperatures through Thursday.

We will still have the chance for pop up storms, but many places will stay dry through the middle of the week.

A cold front will move through Friday with thunderstorms. This front will stall in the area over the weekend, continuing the chance for thunderstorms.

Today, partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

