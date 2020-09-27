Storms return this evening

We’re starting off our Sunday with some patchy fog. Throughout the rest of the morning, we’ll start to see that fog clear out and during the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a very small chance for some spotty afternoon showers. That chance for storms will increase as we continue into the late afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours.

Highs will be back up just slightly above normal topping out in the low to mid-80s. Humidity has also returned to the area with dew points back up into the 70s. So overall we’ll be seeing some hot and humid conditions for the next few days.

A weak cold front will move through Monday with scattered thunderstorms. A much stronger front will move through Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain expected. This second front will bring much cooler weather for the end of next week.

Sunday, partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the Upper 60s and low 70s.