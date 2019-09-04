Breaking News Alert
Dorian now a category 2 storm, located 100 miles off the Florida Coast
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  27
Closings
ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Coastal Carolina University Dillon School District 3 DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI Florence Darlington Technical Collage FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 Florence School District Five Florence School District One Florence School District Two Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM lAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL Little Promises Learning Center MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS Marion County Schools OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY The Carolina Academy VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY

Bahamas fisherman lost everything in hurricane, including his wife

StormTracker13 Hurricane Center
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource/WFLA) – A Hurricane Dorian survivor is giving a dramatic account of what happened after the storm trapped him inside of his home.

Howard Armstrong says his wife drowned right in front of his eyes after the water gushed in, and that it was sheer luck that he stayed alive.

“It came over the roof, I would imagine 21 feet at least, we were doing all right until the water kept coming up and all the appliances were going around the house like a washing machine,” Armstrong recalled. “That’s probably when I was hit by something in there. And my poor little wife got hypothermia and she was standing on top of the kitchen cabinets until they disintegrated and then she just drowned on me.”

Armstrong said he got out of his house after his wife drowned and swam to his 40-foot boat.

“I had no tools to chop a hole in the roof in the ceiling, so I saw my boat was there and I swam, I took a chance and I swam out to it,” he said.

But his nightmare didn’t end there.

After swimming to his boat, Armstrong heard his neighbor screaming and went to check on her home. When he looked inside, he saw her dead body.

He told CNN he now wants to recover his wife’s remains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Interactive Radar

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: