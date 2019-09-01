City of Myrtle Beach preparing for Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach is preparing as Hurricane Dorian continues to inch closer to the Carolina coastline.

The city has moved to OpCon 2 ahead of the category 5 storm. That means it is beginning to make preparations for an emergency situation.

In a press release, spokesperson Mark Kruea says residents need to make sure they are prepared for the storm, as well.

The city recommends homeowners do the following:

Trim and maintain branches and trees.

Check and clean drain system(s).

Secure solar panels, satellite dishes and water systems with anchors.

Store flammable materials in a secure place.

Seal and secure the roof and make sure it is in good condition.

Secure and/or reinforce windows and doors.

Re-evaluate homeowners and flood insurance policies.

Secure outdoor furniture, tools and equipment.

Remove and keep debris away from the house or property.

In case of storms, move cars to higher ground if you are located in a flood zone.

The airport will remain open throughout the week, although flights may be canceled. Passengers must contact airlines directly to get that information.

Kruea adds the city is waiting for possible evacuation orders from Governor McMaster.

For more coverage of Hurricane Dorian, head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center.