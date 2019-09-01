Georgetown Co. shifts to OPCON 2 ahead of Dorian

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County government shifted to OPCON 2 as it prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

In a press release, the county says its Emergency Operations Center is now partially activated as it prepares for potential impacts from the category 5 storm.

The press release continues by saying its Emergency Management Division is working with the state and the National Weather Service to monitor the storm.

Officials say residents should stay calm, but make necessary preparations ahead of the storm.

