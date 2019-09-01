Gov. McMaster orders Zone A evacuations, school closures for Horry, Georgetown counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor McMaster is issuing evacuation orders for several counties in South Carolina, including Horry and Georgetown.

Residents in Zone A of Horry and Georgetown Counties are being asked to evacuate starting Monday at noon.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division provides this map for residents to see what zone they live in.

Zone A is colored red.

You can also type in your address in an interactive map here, to see which zone your property falls in.

Evacuations by county

Horry County: Zone A

Georgetown County: Zone A

Jasper County: Zone A

Beaufort County: Entire

Colleton County: Zone A, Zone B

Charleston County: Entire

Berkeley County: Zone B, Zone G

Dorchester County: Zone D

School Closures

In addition to the evacuations, Governor McMaster announced that public schools and government buildings will be closed in Horry and Georgetown Counties starting Tuesday. It’s unclear when they will reopen.

Horry County School spokesperson Lisa Bourcier issued a statement saying once the evacuation order has been lifted, school officials will perform inspections on buildings to ensure they are safe for students to re-enter.

Public schools in the area join Coastal Carolina and Horry Georgetown Technical College, which canceled classes Sunday. Both schools say students can expect email updates as to when class will be in session again.

Coastal Carolina will be evacuating their residence halls Monday at 10.

School Closures by county

Horry

Georgetown

Berkeley

Dorchester

Charleston

Colleton

Beaufort

Jasper

In the press conference, Governor McMaster said these measures “won’t make everybody happy, but we believe we can keep everyone alive.”

He said tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Medical evacuations

The governor has also ordered medical facilities begin moving their patients out of evacuation zones.

The order includes hospitals and nursing homes, and says these institutions must get their patients out of evacuation zones starting Sunday night.

Lane reversals

Lane reversals will go into effect Monday on certain highways to alleviate any traffic issues.

Starting at noon, both sides of Highway 278 will be open to westbound traffic. This will assist residents of Beaufort County evacuate.

Interstate 26 leaving Charleston will also only be open to westbound traffic starting at noon Monday. The highway will be closed to eastbound traffic.

The governor says the additional lanes will help to make evacuations go smoother.

McMaster also announced tolls on the Cross Island Parkway will be suspended starting Monday at noon.

Preparing for Dorian

The governor also held a press conference earlier in the day Sunday to explain other measures the state is taking to keep everyone.

The National Gaurd has mobilized 1,000 soldiers and airmen in preparation for the category 5 storm.

In addition, The South Carolina Department of Transportation has 2,000 of its employees on notice. The agency has increased the number of motorist assist trucks along Interstates 26 and 95. State welcome centers will be staffed 24/7.

Governor McMaster said he spoke to President Trump moments before the press conference to request a federal emergency declaration.

“I spoke with President Trump by video conference today just a few minutes ago along with other governors and his entire team about the preparation in South Carolina,” Governor McMaster said. “Of course, he offered any and all federal assistance we may need.”

The governor said he expects the declaration to be approved soon.

DSS is preparing to open shelters as needed.

DHEC is notifying private dam owners to be on standby and be ready to act if notified.

