Here’s everything you need to know about the lane reversal operation on I-26

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Transportation are preparing for the mandatory evacuation today.

Troopers are set up at interchanges along I-26 from Charleston to Columbia. The lane reversal operation will begin at noon.

The entire interstate will flow away from Charleston. Traffic will be forced to travel west. There will be exits open to drivers on both sides of the interstate.

Per the SCDOT website, the following is the status of Exits on I-26 for the lane reversals. I-26 Eastbound (EB) should be open the entire time from Montague Ave to the City, and all exits should be operating as normal unless flooding occurs:

Exit 212 B-C: No Exits (I-526)

Exit 212 A: No Exits (Remount Rd)

Exit 211: No Exits (Aviation)

Exit 209 A-B: No Exits (Ashley Phosphate/Goose Creek)

Exit 205-B: Partially Open (University Blvd) Can Exit to Hwy 78

Exit 203: No Exits (College Park Rd)

Exit 199: Partially Open (Summerville) Exits allowed for normal I-26 WB lanes, reversed lanes not allowed to exit

Exit 197: Partially Open (Nexton) Exits allowed for normal I-26 WB lanes, reversed lanes not allowed to exit

Exit 194: No Exits (Jedburg Rd)

Exit 189 : Partially Open (Volvo Cars Dr) Exits allowed for normal I-26 WB lanes, reversed lanes not allowed to exit

Exit 187: Open (Ridgeville) Exits allowed; re-entrance only onto WB lanes, no entrance to reversed EB lanes

Keep in mind you can still travel east of I-526 towards downtown Charleston.

EVACUATION CHECKLIST:

Fill your car up with gas Take your hurricane guide with you Grab your emergency supplies kit Plans for pets should also go with you

DOT has a call center open right now if you have any questions about the mandatory evacuation. It is open 24/7. The number is 1-855-GO-SCDOT.