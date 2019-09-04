Breaking News Alert
Horry Co. animal shelter receiving aid as Dorian nears

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is getting help as Dorian continues to threaten the region.

North Shore Animal League’s Emergency Rescue Team is on its way to the shelter where the group will be delivering supplies like animal carriers food, towels and cleaning supplies.

The group is set to arrive at 12 p.m. Wednesday. It is on its way from the Outer Banks, where it performed similar relief efforts.

North Shore Animal League will also be taking some of the animals to a safer place during the storm.

