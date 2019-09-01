Horry Georgetown Technical College cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry Georgetown Technical College is canceling all classes and initiating an academic continuity plan beginning Tuesday.

The announcement came on the college’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon. The notice advised students not to make plans to return if they traveled for the holiday weekend.

Faculty and staff should still plan on working Tuesday unless Governor McMaster calls for an evacuation.

HGTC advises students to ensure they have an evacuation plan in place.

Administrators say they will provide ‘ample’ notice to students before classes resume. Students should monitor their emails closely for updates from the school.