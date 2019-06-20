HURRICANE SEASON 2019: Helpful tips, safety information to prepare for the next hurricane

Police patrol past boarded up shops along the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

MYRTLE BEACH/FLORENCE/LUMBERTON (WBTW) – We are now officially in hurricane season. Below is information designed to help keep you and your family safe before the next dangerous storm arrives.

Before the storm

The American Red Cross encourages you to assemble an emergency preparedness kit that includes the following:

Water (one gallon per person, per day)

Food (non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items)

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, insurance policies, etc.)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map of the area

The Red Cross has provided a list of additional items you should consider for your emergency preparedness kit.

You should also create a household evacuation plan that includes your pets.

The ASPCA has a complete list of steps you can take ahead of time to make sure your pets are safe when a storm does arrive.

FEMA has a full list of other hurricane preparations, both for you and your property, on their website.

For your home, the Red Cross suggests you:

Protect windows with permanent storm shutters or invest in one-half inch marine plywood that is pre-cut to fit your doors and windows

Identify a place to store lawn furniture, trash cans, etc. to prevent them from being moved by wind and possibly injuring someone

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts to prevent flooding and unnecessary pressure on the awnings

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) offers these tips for protecting your home from hurricanes:

Reduce flying debris (cutting weak tree branches, securing weak or loose fencing, etc.)

Consider stronger windows and exterior doors

Install hardware for shutters

Inspect and repair your roof

Check caulking

Inspect carports and other attached structures

Check sump pumps

Prep generator

Create a home inventory

For full details from IBHS, about protecting your home from hurricanes, check out this link. For tips on how to protect your business from hurricanes, click here.

IBHS also recommends you close all interior doors ahead of a hurricane, to reduce damage risks. Here’s why.

FEMA provides flood insurance information here.

During the storm

Here are some of the tips the Red Cross has for you to stay safe during a hurricane:

Stay indoors

Don’t walk or swim in floodwaters; floodwaters may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals

Use flashlights if the power goes out, NOT candles

Listen to local TV stations, radio, or NOAA radio for the latest information and updates about storms

Turn off the power and water mains if told to do so by local authorities

Don’t drive through floodwater; just six inches of fast-flowing water can known you over; two feet will float a car

*Never use a generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.*

Generator mishaps result in 66 deaths each year, on average, according to Consumer Reports. During Hurricane Florence, a Loris couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator used in a home.

Additional information about generator safety is available here, from the Red Cross.

You should report power outages immediately, although it may take hours or even days to restore power to your home or business.

Report an outage with Duke Energy by clicking here, or call 800-419-6356. To view the current outage map in the Carolinas, for Duke Energy, click here. For information on how Duke Energy restores power, check out this link.

Santee Cooper customers can report an outage by clicking here or calling 888-769-7688. An interactive storm outage map is available here.

Santee Electric Cooperative Inc. customers have several options for reporting power outages, including calling 1-888-239-2300. An outage map can be found here.

Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. customers should call 843-369-2212. Information is available here. An outage map for Horry Electric customers can be found here.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative customers should report outages to 843-665-4070 or 866-747-0060. Here is additional information about power restoration from Pee Dee Electric.

After the storm

Just because the hurricane has passed does not mean all is clear and the threat is over.

Stay alert for subsequent flooding. Flood safety information is available here.

Individual disaster assistance information from FEMA is available here.

For a complete guide on what to do before, during and after a hurricane, click here for information from the Red Cross.

Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina in mid-September before moving through South Carolina.

In the weeks after the storm, flooding became a major problem in the Myrtle Beach-Florence-Lumberton area.

A National Hurricane Center report says Florence killed 22 people across three states and was also responsible for 30 indirect deaths (classified as those resulting from heart attacks, house fires, electrocutions and traffic accidents).

Damages from Florence were estimated at $24 billion, making it the ninth most destructive storm in terms of property damage in U.S. history.

Some of the hardest-hit parts of our area were Nichols, Socastee and Conway, Dillon County and Robeson County.

Click here to see the damage from Hurricane Florence.

2019 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

In late May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

But as Stormtracker13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson points out, it only takes one hurricane to cause major problems. So, be safe and stay with News13 throughout the season for update on potential hurricanes.