Lorenzo is Now a Cat 4 Hurricane as Tropical Storm Karen Re-Strengthens

NOON THURSDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Lorenzo is now a Cat 4 Hurricane with winds at 130 mph and is moving to the WNW at 13 mph.

Lorenzo is expected to continue make a turn to the north late in the week, then to the NE early next week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen has strengthened with winds back to 45 mph and is moving NNE at 14 mph. Karen will continue to track through the more favorable environment

today and could possibly hold its current strength for the remained of the day. The steering currents are expected to weaken tomorrow as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen could stall as the ridge builds north. The ridge could push Karen back to the WSW early next week, which would take it’s track towards the Bahamas.

At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. Some forecast models show Karen weakening into a remnant low by Tuesday, possibly dying out completely.

6AM THURSDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Lorenzo is now a Cat 3 Hurricane with winds at 125 mph and is moving to the WNW at 15 mph. Lorenzo is expected to continue make a turn to the north late in the week, then to the NE early next week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen has weakened, even though it has been in a favorable environment. Karen’s winds are at 40 mph and is moving NNE at 15 mph. Karen will continue to track through the more favorable environment today and could possibly strengthen a little more but that is unlikely since it hasn’t done so yet . The steering currents are expected to weaken tomorrow as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen could stall as the ridge builds north. The ridge could push Karen back to the WSW early next week, which would take it’s track towards the Bahamas. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. Some forecast models show Karen weakening into a remnant low by Tuesday, possibly dying out completely.

NOON WEDNESDAY UPDATE:

Jerry is now heading ENE at 10 mph and has winds at 40 mph. It should pass just to the north of Bermuda later today and weaken as it moves out to sea. No threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Lorenzo has winds at 85 mph and is moving to the WNW at 17 mph. Lorenzo is expected to continue to intensify into a major Cat 3 hurricane by Friday morning. As it strengthens it is expected to make a turn to the north late in the week, then to the NE early next week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen has winds at 45 mph and is moving N at 15 mph. Karen is currently moving into a more favorable environment and should slowly strengthening for the next few days. The steering currents are expected to weaken towards the end of the week as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen could stall as the ridge builds north. The ridge could push Karen back to the WSW early next week, which would take it’s track towards the Bahamas. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

5 AM WEDNESDAY UPDATE:

Jerry has lacked organized deep convection since yesterday and is therefore now designated as a post-tropical cyclone. However, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Bermuda.

Jerry is still heading NE at 7 mph and has winds at 45 mph. It should pass just to the north of Bermuda later today and weaken as it moves out to sea. No threat to the U.S.

Lorenzo has intensified into a hurricane and now has winds at 80 mph and is moving to the WNW at 17 mph. Lorenzo is expected to continue to intensify into a major Cat 3 hurricane by Friday morning. As it strengthens it is expected to make a turn to the north late in the week, then to the NE early next week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen has winds at 45 mph and is now north of Puerto Rico, moving N at 14 mph. The environment becomes more favorable for slow strengthening for the next few day and the steering currents are expected to weaken towards the end of the week as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen could stall as the ridge builds north. The ridge could push Karen back to the WSW early next week, which would take it’s track towards the Bahamas. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

12 PM TUESDAY UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Jerry is still heading N, now at 7 mph and still has winds at 60 mph. Jerry should continue to slowly weaken and make a turn to the NE throughout the today. It should pass just to the north of Bermuda on Wednesday, but still expect impacts for the Island. No threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo has winds at 65 mph and is moving to the WNW at 16 mph. Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane, possibly a major Cat 3 hurricane by Friday morning. As it strengthens it is expected to make a turn to the NW late in the week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen has winds at 40 mph and is moving N at 7 mph. Karen is expected to make landfall on the south east coast of Puerto Rico early this afternoon as a weak tropical storm.

Once it moves to the North of Puerto Rico, the environment becomes more favorable for slow strengthening. The steering currents are expected to weaken towards the end of the week as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen should start to turn more west to southwest as that ridge builds north. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

9 AM TUESDAY UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Jerry is still heading N at 8 mph and has winds at 60 mph. Jerry should continue to slowly weaken and should stay west of Bermuda as a tropical storm. Jerry will make a turn to the NE throughout the today, passing to the north of Bermuda, but still expect impacts for the Island. No threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo has winds at 65 mph and is moving to the WNW at 16 mph. Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane, possibly a major Cat 3 hurricane by Friday morning. As it strengthens it is expected to make a turn to the NW late in the week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen has winds at 40 mph and is moving N at 7 mph. Karen is heading towards the south east coast of Puerto Rico and should make landfall as a weak tropical storm sometime around midday.

Once it moves to the North of Puerto Rico, the environment becomes more favorable for slow strengthening. The steering currents are expected to weaken towards the end of the week as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen should start to turn more west to southwest as that ridge builds north. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

5 AM TUESDAY UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Jerry is now heading N at 8 mph and has winds at 60 mph. Jerry should continue to slowly weaken and should stay west of Bermuda as a tropical storm. Jerry will make a turn to the NE throughout the today, passing to the north of Bermuda, but still expect impacts for the Island. No threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo has winds at 65 mph and is moving to the WNW at 16 mph. Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane, possibly a major Cat 3 hurricane by Friday morning. As it strengthens it is expected to make a turn to the NW late in the week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen weakened to a Tropical Depression late yesterday due to the effects of northeasterly vertical shear. Karen has re-strengthened this morning back to a Tropical Storm with winds back to 40 mph and is now moving N at 7 mph. Karen is heading towards the center of Puerto Rico and should make landfall as a weak tropical storm sometime around midday.

Once it moves to the North of Puerto Rico, the environment becomes more favorable for slow strengthening. The steering currents are expected to weaken towards the end of the week as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen should start to turn more west to southwest as that ridge builds north. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

12 PM MONDAY UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Jerry is still heading NNW at 7 mph and has winds at 65 mph. Jerry should slowly weaken and should stay west of Bermuda as a tropical storm. Jerry will make a turn to the NE by midweek, passing to the north of Bermuda, but still expect impacts for the Island. No threat to the U.S.

Tropical depression 13 that formed off the west African coast has now strengthened to a Tropical Storm. Tropical Storm Lorenzo has winds at 40 mph and is moving to the west at 18 mph. Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane, possibly by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. As it strengthens it is expected to make a turn to the NW late in the week and stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen remains poorly organized due to the effects of northeasterly vertical shear. Karen still has winds at 40 mph and is now moving NNW at 12 mph. Karen is heading for a break in a ridge to the north of the storm, followed by a northward motion that would take the center near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands into the Atlantic through Tuesday.

Late in the week, the steering currents are expected to weaken as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen should start to turn more west to southwest as that ridge builds north. The environment becomes more favorable for development north of Puerto Rico and the intensity forecast calls for slow strengthening. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

9AM MONDAY UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Jerry is heading NNW at a slightly slower 7 mph and has winds at 65 mph. Jerry should slowly weaken and should stay west of Bermuda as a tropical storm. Jerry will make a turn to the NE by midweek, passing to the north of Bermuda, but still expect impacts for the Island. No threat to the U.S.

Tropical depression 13 that formed off the west African coast is expected to become a hurricane but stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen remains poorly organized due to the effects of northeasterly vertical shear. Karen still has winds at 40 mph and is moving NW at 8 mph. Karen is heading for a break in a ridge to the north of the storm, followed by a northward motion that would take the center near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands into the Atlantic through Tuesday.

Late in the forecast period, the steering currents are expected to weaken as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen should start to turn more west to southwest as that ridge builds north. The environment becomes more favorable for development north of Puerto Rico and the intensity forecast calls for slow strengthening. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

5AM MONDAY UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Jerry is heading NNW at 9 mph and has winds at 65 mph. Jerry should slowly weaken and should stay west of Bermuda as a tropical storm. Jerry will make a turn to the NE by midweek, passing to the north of Bermuda, but still expect impacts for the Island. No threat to the U.S.

Tropical depression 13 that formed off the west African coast is expected to become a hurricane but stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Karen remains poorly organized due to the effects of northeasterly vertical shear. Karen still has winds at 40 mph and is now moving NW at 8 mph. Karen is heading for a break in a ridge to the north of the storm, followed by a northward motion that would take the center near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands into the Atlantic through Tuesday.

Late in the forecast period, the steering currents are expected to weaken as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen should start to turn more west to southwest as that ridge builds north. The environment becomes more favorable for development north of Puerto Rico and the intensity forecast calls for slow strengthening. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

11PM SUNDAY UPDATE: Karen remains poorly organized this evening, with the low-level center exposed to the north of the main convective mass due to the effects of northeasterly vertical shear. Karen still has winds at 40mph and is moving west north west at 12mph. Karen should turn northwestward during the next 6-12 hours in response to a break in a ridge to the north of the storm,followed by a northward motion that would take the center near Puerto Rico and the virgin islands into the Atlantic through Tuesday.

Late in the forecast period, the steering currents are expected to weaken as a strong deep-layer ridge builds eastward from the United States into the western Atlantic. This should cause Karen to slow its forward motion. At this point, there are some indications that Karen should start to turn more west to southwest as that ridge builds north. Little change in strength is forecast while Karen crosses the eastern Caribbean, and the system may have trouble maintaining tropical cyclone status. The environment becomes more favorable for development behind 2 days and the intensity forecast calls for slow strengthening during this time. At this time, there is not threats to the Carolina’s, or the U.S. but it is a storm we will have to watch long term.

Behind Karen is newly formed Tropical depression 13 that formed off the west African coast. This system is expected to become a hurricane but stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Jerry is heading north and should stay west of Bermuda as a tropical storm, but still expect impacts for the Island. No threat to the U.S.

8AM SUNDAY UPDATE: Tropical Storm Karen formed overnight just east of the Lesser Antilles. Karen has winds near 40mph and is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. This general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Karen will move across the windward islands today, and emerge over the southeastern Caribbean sea tonight. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the virgin islands. Karen will continue on a north trend through the end of the week. There is some indications that a high pressure system will block Karen from going more north and turn Karen to the west. Right now there are not immediate threats to the Carolina’s or the U.S., however, it is a storm we need to watch closely.

Tropical Storm Jerry continues north and is expected to pass near or just west of Bermuda by Tuesday as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane.

9AM Saturday Update: Jerry is now a tropical storm as it weakened overnight due to wind shear. The tropical storm is expected to gain a little more strength though, and back to hurricane statues early next week. The forecast track hasn’t changed, Jerry will start to make that turn north, then north east curve towards Bermuda early next week.

Behind Jerry, is another tropical wave that the NHC is calling “Invest area 99L”. This wave has a 50% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. Forecast models take this wave west through the Lesser Antilles next week. It it still too early to tell whether it will curve out to sea or head more west. As of right now, there are no threats to the U.S.

Coming off the West African coast is another tropical wave. This system as a 90% chance for tropical development.

5PM FRIDAY UPDATE: We continue to track Hurricane Jerry and two other tropical waves in the Atlantic. As of 5pm, Jerry was still a category 1 storm with winds near 80mph moving west northwest at 18mph. Jerry is still expected to slowly weaken possibly back down to tropical storm over the weekend thanks to increased wind shear. Jerry will make a slow turn to the north then NE throughout the weekend and into early next week, keeping it far off the coast of the Carolinas. Jerry could possibly strengthen back to Cat 1 Hurricane before moving close to Bermuda early next week.

Behind Jerry, is another tropical wave that the NHC is calling “Invest area 99L”. This wave has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. Forecast models take this wave west through the Lesser Antilles next week. It it still too early to tell whether it will curve out to sea or head more west. As of right now, there are no threats to the U.S.

Coming off the West African coast is another tropical wave. This system as a 70% chance for tropical development.

11AM FRIDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Jerry is still weakening and is now a Cat 1 storm. Winds have decreased 85 mph and it’s now moving to the WNW at 17 mph. Jerry is still expected to slowly weaken possibly back down to tropical storm over the weekend thanks to increased wind shear. Jerry will make a slow turn to the north then NE throughout the weekend and into early next week, keeping it far off the coast of the Carolinas. Jerry could possibly strengthen back to Cat 1 Hurricane before moving close to Bermuda early next week.

9AM FRIDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Jerry is still a category 2 storm but has started to weaken this morning. Winds have decreased slightly to 100 mph and it’s still moving to the WNW at 16 mph. Jerry is still expected to slowly weaken the storm back down to a Cat 1 over the weekend thanks to increased wind shear. Jerry will make a slow turn to the north then NE throughout the weekend and into early next week, keeping it far off the coast of the Carolinas.

5AM FRIDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Jerry intensified to a category 2 storm Thursday evening and remains a strong hurricane. Current winds remain at 105 mph and it’s moving to the WNW at 16 mph. Jerry is still expected to move into a higher shear environment which will slowly weaken the storm back down to a Cat 1 over the weekend. Jerry will make a slow turn to the north then NE throughout the weekend and into early next week, keeping it far off the coast of the Carolinas.

11PM THURSDAY UPDATE: Jerry Strengthens to category 2 storm with winds near 105mph. A few other systems in the Atlantic but not threats to the U.S. right now.

6PM Thursday Update: No big changes to the forecast. Hurricane Jerry has winds of 90mph and is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 storm with winds near 100mph Early Friday morning. Jerry will weaken some over the weekend, however hold hurricane statues. The storm will continue on a west northwest track and eventually turn north and northeast taking aim towards Bermuda next Tuesday. No threats to the U.S.

11:30 AM Thursday update:

Tropical Storm Jerry strengthened Thursday morning to become a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands. Hurricane Jerry has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is about 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It’s moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Jerry is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by Friday. Jerry is expected to strengthen a little more into Friday before interacting with some mid-level shear which could possibly weaken Jerry back down to a tropical storm over the weekend. It is then forecast to pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday. As it makes it’s turn to the north then NE early next week, it could restrengthen back to a Cat 1 storm as it approaches Bermuda.

A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Saba and St. Eustatius.

9am September 19th Update:

Tropical Storm Jerry is still slowly strengthening, and will likely become a hurricane sometime today. At 9 am, peak winds are still at 70 mph, and it is moving to the WNW at 16 mph. The storm will strengthen through Thursday, then an increase in mid-level wind shear will keep it from getting much stronger, or may even weaken the storm back to a Tropical Storm. Jerry will continue to move the the WNW through Friday, then should turn to the north over the weekend where it could possibly strengthen back to a Cat 1 Hurricane. The current forecast track will keep the storm far to the east of the Carolinas, possibly closer to Bermuda.

5am September 19th Update:

Tropical Storm Jerry is strengthening, and will likely become a hurricane sometime throughout this morning. At 5 am, peak winds are up to 70 mph, and it is moving to the WNW at 16 mph. The storm will strengthen through Thursday, then an increase in wind shear will keep it from getting much stronger, or may even weaken the storm. Jerry will continue to move the the WNW through Friday, then should turn to the north over the weekend. This will keep the storm far to the east of the Carolinas.

11pm September 18th Update:

Tropical Storm Jerry is strengthening, and will likely become a hurricane Thursday morning. At 11pm, peak winds are up to 65 mph, and it is moving to the WNW at 15 mph. The storm will strength through Thursday, then an increase in wind shear will keep it from getting much stronger, or may even weaken the storm. Jerry will continue to move the the WNW through Friday, then should turn to the north over the weekend. This will keep the storm far to the east of the Carolinas.

5pm September 18th Update:

Tropical Storm Jerry continues to strengthen this evening. As of the 5pm NHC tropical update, Jerry had sustain winds at 60mph with higher gust. Jerry is moving west northwest at 15mph. Jerry is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday afternoon with forecast winds near 80mph. The storm will continue on a west-northwest track through the weekend before making a curve north and then northeast towards Bermuda and out to sea. Eventually Jerry will weaken back to a tropical storm while making that curve northeast. At this time, there are no indications this storm will head to the U.S., however it’ll be a storm we’ll continue to monitor over the next several days.

12pm September 18th update:

Satellite images indicate that Jerry continues to become better

organized, with a large curved band wrapping around the center.

Current sustain winds at 50mph as the storm continues to move west northwest at 14mph. Further intensification of Jerry is expected during the next day or two as the cyclone moves over very warm waters within light shear.

Jerry will continue on the west northwest track through the weekend and then expected to curve out to sea by beginning to middle of next week. Although most models show this curve, its still a storm that needs to be watched.

5 a.m. September 18:

Tropical Depression 10 has become Tropical Storm Jerry, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving WNW at 13 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane status as it moves near the northern Leeward Island by Friday.

11 p.m. September 17:

Tropical Depression 10 is still a depression at 11pm, but is forecast to become a tropical storm by morning.

5 p.m. September 17:

No changes in Tropical Depression 10 since this morning. It is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight, then a hurricane before it approaches the northern Leeward Islands.

11 a.m. September 17:

Tropical Depression 10 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. on September 17, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is located about 1,165 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands and is moving WNW at 12 mph.

The NHC’s 3-day forecast cone has the storm approaching the Leeward Islands on Friday. The 5-day forecast cone brings the storm near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

