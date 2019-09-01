Breaking News Alert
N. Myrtle Beach moves to OPCON 2 in preparation for Dorian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach has moved to OPCON 2 in preparation for the potential impact of Dorian.

That means the city is preparing for a potential emergency situation.

The notice comes from a city press release.

North Myrtle joins other communities along the Grand Strand in doing so, and warns residents to prepare themselves.

Coastal Carolina and Horry Georgetown Technical College have canceled class indefinitely beginning Tuesday.

Find the latest information about Hurricane Dorian here.

