This Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 image provided by NASA shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian is strengthening as it moves west toward the Bahamas and Florida. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says maximum sustained winds increased Saturday, Aug. 31 morning to 145 mph (230 kph), up from 140 mph (220 kph). (NASA via AP)

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Scotland County is now under a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian nears.

Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Davis signed the declaration, putting it into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say Hurricane Dorian could bring 2 to 6 inches of rain as well as tropical storm force winds to the Scotland County,

Officials urge residents to make final preparations for the storm.

Head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center for more Dorian coverage.